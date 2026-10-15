Mustard Seeds in a World of Racecraft
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Why Student Leadership Development Still Gives Me Hope
This year, I committed to write about the mustard seeds in a world of racecraft.
Oct 15
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Cedrick-Michael Simmons
2
Student Leadership Development & Administration
A Potential Missing Key To Understanding Militant Liberalism (Or Wokeness)
Oct 12
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Cedrick-Michael Simmons
11
3
2
May 2026
Moderate Liberals Deserve Accountability Too
Intent vs. Impact Reflections For All...Not Just Leftists and Progressives
May 2
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Cedrick-Michael Simmons
7
1
5
The Upstander Fatigue Scale
Take Two...
May 1
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Cedrick-Michael Simmons
4
2
2
The Upstander Fatigue Scale
Hi friends,
May 1
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Cedrick-Michael Simmons
1
The Upstander Fatigue Scale
Hi friends,
May 1
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Cedrick-Michael Simmons
The Upstander Fatigue Scale
Hi friends,
May 1
•
Cedrick-Michael Simmons
March 2026
The Bubbling Culture War Among Optimists and Realists in The Professional-Managerial Class (PMC)
(An op-ed draft for your feedback)
Mar 22
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Cedrick-Michael Simmons
3
2
Well, this is awkward...
Upstander fragility might be about me too
Mar 6
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Cedrick-Michael Simmons
6
3
3
Arrogant Upstanders
This isn’t a rhetorical question; it is a genuine question that I would love some advice from you all: How do you navigate the issue of arrogant…
Mar 4
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Cedrick-Michael Simmons
3
February 2026
A Novel Response to Anti-DEI Rhetoric
It's too conservative, not too radical
Feb 22
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Cedrick-Michael Simmons
5
3
2
The Strategic Upstanders Academy
A New Business Proposal
Feb 21
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Cedrick-Michael Simmons
3
1
© 2026 Cedrick-Michael Simmons
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