This year, I committed to write about the mustard seeds in a world of racecraft. By that, I meant that I will describe the things that give me hope about the future in a world that still treats racial differences (as opposed to racism, exploitation, and other social practices) as the “rational” and “moral” explanations for why inequalities exist. I started off hot, but 2026 did the thing that we thought would be different from 2025. Still, I didn’t feel great about the fact that I deviated from that goal in my last post. I still think I was right, but I did want to follow up with a brief reflection on why I care deeply about student leadership development.

The future looks a little terrifying, yet many high school students and college students have some optimistic views about social change. Many of them believe that they can be a “change agent” if they share their perspectives and experiences with institutional agents. Many of them believe that ignorance (rather than interests) is the primary barrier to social change that can reduce/eliminate human suffering. Many of them believe that online posts and street-level demonstrations of anger are significant levers for progress. They may critical and anxious about the present, but their vision about the road towards progress is where the optimism lives.

I tend to be the grumpy professor who lets them know that society is not Santa Claus (where goodness explains why some people get presents and others don’t). I let them know that the path to their goals related to social change is very exhausting, difficult, and requires a lot of one-on-one discussions with people who don’t already agree with them. I warn them about the risks that could happen if you share all of your business with the world for public consumption. Dr. King was not the world’s first and greatest diversity trainer no matter how many times we create that story in civil rights discourse and Dr. King day celebrations (and shout out to Dr. Toure Reed for co-creating that point).

I don’t mind giving those talks because I respect the social theorists, teachers, and administrators who balanced my idealism with a healthy dose of realism in college. I genuinely believed the same things about social change and viewed critics of the diversity training gospel as pessimists. Some of the most informed realists were people who I met in student leadership development programs, and they viewed it as their responsibility to help me learn the limits of idealism. They would say things like, “I simply want you to know what you are up against so that you don’t blame yourself for the setbacks.” They were right to share those warnings too because I was constantly mad at myself for failing to use the right words or have the right evidence to get people to see that racism was real and racecraft was a serious problem too. If things didn’t work out the way I hoped, I frequently went back to the drawing board with the assumption that something was wrong with me. The prosperity gospel roots in my upbringing didn’t help either, as you can probably imagine.

Now, as a 34 year old, I think there are so many opportunities to help prevent some unnecessary suffering when you’re in the role of a student leadership development specialist. For example, when I work with students, I try to help the emerging leaders compare the buffet table of options for forward movement. Charity, micro-affirmations, servant leadership “within the system,” grievance management procedures, training-centered methods, advocacy, mobilizing, and organizing are all theories of change that one should consider. The great thing about being a student is that you have time to study, practice, and reflect in spaces where people encourage you to “be the change.” When the realities of being a wage-earner with bills and additional responsibilities hit, though, you then get to realize why change is a lot harder than appeals to the mindset of individuals. Lord knows that I reached out to some of those people who said “you’ll see” to say, “my bad, you were right.”

One of the common quips among student leadership development specialists is that “we get to be educators outside of the traditional classroom.” I think that’s true, as my last post demonstrated. All I’m saying is that it is reasonable to ask some sociological questions, like what type of learning is facilitated in those interactions? How does social context and interests shape the content? And who benefits? In a world that sounds too often like a politics seminar where few people did the reading but everyone claims to be a “researcher” and “critical thinker,” curiosity about those opportunities, constraints, and responsibilities give me a little more hope about the future. Tonight, at least.