Let me start by saying that I really enjoy the series on “wokeness” by Tony Chamas (and I should note that I prefer the term “militant liberalism” created by Cedric Johnson or the older term, anti-labor radicalism). In his series, Tony essentially defines wokeness as a form of political advocacy that treats the transformation of the consciousness (or deep rooted “mindset”) of people as the necessary focus for social change. His work on the history and issues with wokeness has way more depth, so I highly recommend reading the whole series. Yet I think that short definition is useful for the point I want to make in this brief reflection. Adolph Reed Jr. has made a similar point about wokeness in the past when he's said that too many people who consider themselves progressive treat politics as a fraternity member processing ritual, where the right rituals and etiquette are a precondition for the chance at solidarity.

One of the reasons why I appreciate the aforementioned definition of wokeness is that it identifies a pattern that I have seen in many pro-DEI circles that I call “the diversity training gospel.” That term refers to the belief that mandatory anti-bias training is necessary to address the organizational reproduction of category-based inequalities because the subjects will have a transformative experience in their hearts, minds, and bodies. Like any other gospel, it is a sacred belief and anyone who questions or challenges it is crossing a moral boundary that is akin to a person going to a Christian church to ask, “are we sure that God exists and should be praised?” In that rhetorical situation, the line between the critical thinker and the atheist is irrelevant because the deviance is viewed as proof that someone is doing the work of the other side (which is the opposite of “the work” one is supposed to do after a diversity training). It is a case of collective imagination that is curious, like the belief in racial ideology, because the believers act with an unwavering certainty that their arguments are rational and morally sound. That is why, for example, critics of mandatory anti-bias training are often told that they (or we) sound like conservatives. An agnostic sounds like an atheist to someone engaged in apologetics.

I do wonder, though, why few critics of wokeness and militant liberalism have written about the role that student leadership development (especially on college campuses) plays in the expansion of this form of politics? At colleges and universities across the country, students often learn about social justice advocacy and leadership from administrators who work in student affairs divisions and specialists who provide student leadership development programs. The growth of student affairs offices were partially due to the need of college presidents and boards to respond to pro-civil rights and anti-war unrest in the mid 20th century. The ideas about how to be a “change agent” and “activist” are often mediated by student leadership specialists, not human resource management offices or Democratic party staffers. They help to manage funding, access to material resources like space, and help create professional learning opportunities for students who care about justice. Viewed in that light, it is not surprising at all that many social justice advocates move and sound more like administrators, hall monitors, and affinity group facilitators than civil rights organizers and union organizers.

To be clear, I am not saying that the work of student leadership development is bad or unimportant. I owe so much of my personal growth to student leadership specialists. They helped me find housing when I was homeless, pay my tuition bills, learn about civil rights organizers, and get into my PhD program. I am not making a moral claim against their work.

My point is that the puzzle of how we got here has a huge piece that is rarely mentioned by some of the most prominent writers on wokeness: student leadership development administrators. They play a major role in the socialization of students who want to resolve the tension between social justice and the socio-economic imperatives for the professional managerial class. If this is even partially true, then the patterns we see among college educated advocates for social justice are more understandable. Furthermore, that gives us good places to look for the mechanisms that fuel the reproduction of said tendencies. Curiosity will trump anti-woke evangelism, if we really want to figure out how to chart a more productive way forward.