Mustard Seeds in a World of Racecraft

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Amy H Griffin's avatar
Amy H Griffin
Oct 13

Excellent point! Other FBT contributors have noted the outsized role of Resident Advisors in dorms and Teaching Assistants in charge of recitation courses in spreading this unholy gospel.

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John Bradley's avatar
John Bradley
Oct 13

What is race craft

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